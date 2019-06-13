Union City Police Department mourning loss of retired K-9

UNION CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.

According to the Union City Police Department, K-9 Sam recently passed and was partnered with his handler, Officer Scottie Brothers in past years.

“Losing a K9 partner is many times equally difficult as losing a human partner. It is impossible to fully describe the bond, friendship, and respect developed between the two halves of the partnership,” said Chief Richard Stephens on Facebook.

The department is asking everyone to join the officers and staff of the department in offering condolences to the Brothers family.

“With great honor and respect, K9 Sam, we salute you and thank you for your dedicated service and loyalty to your partner above all else,” Stephens said.