“We knew it was going to be bad, but not that bad,” School supplies, books ruined after Oklahoma school hit hard by flooding

MOFFETT, Okla. - An Oklahoma school continues to clean up after a small town was hit hard by flooding recently.

"Right now, we're worn out and just getting started. It's going to be a long process," said Moffett School Principal Lance Stuart. "FEMA is trying to help us and Cherokee Nation is trying to help us."

According to KFSM, at Moffett School, water flooded the gym and mud covered the floors of classrooms; some school supplies and books were ruined.

"We got a lot of computers and Chromebooks out and moved them to higher ground, and a lot of the things we put up high in the rooms," said Moffett School Administrative Assistant Eddie Smith. "No one thought the water would get that high. We knew it was going to be bad, but not that bad."

The community is now working together to make sure students can return to school in August.

"Right now, once they get all the mud out and it drys out, they'll clean it up and check for mold and things like that," Smith said. "So, we will be ready to go probably in the middle of July. Rooms should be getting ready by then."

Portable classrooms will be provided by FEMA to house the school's 370 students if rooms are not ready by August.

"I probably got 150 texts or calls from students. What can they do to come to help us? They don't want to go anywhere else, this is their home. So we'll make it. We got to make it. We have no choice. These are our kids and they will be back," Stuart said.

On Saturday, a local baseball team is hosting a car wash, bake sale and lemonade stand to help the school. It is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shell gas station by McDonald's in Roland. All money raised will go to the school.