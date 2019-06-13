Woman shot as officials take Logan County escapee into custody

ALLEN, Okla. – Authorities say a woman was shot while task force members were attempting to take an escapee back into custody.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say they realized inmate Adam Quilimaco was missing. Quilimaco was able to walk away while he was working with a county crew.

Adam Quilimaco

As investigators in central Oklahoma searched for Quilimaco, Fugitive Task Force members were called to a store in Allen following the use of a credit card.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian told The Ada News that Quilimaco’s girlfriend was shot as they tried to take the escapee back into custody.

“[Quilimaco] and his girlfriend were parked behind the store upon his arrival,” Christian said. “She went for a gun and the Task Force member shot her multiple times.”

KXII identified the woman who was shot as Melissa Grayson. Grayson was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

Quilimaco was taken back into custody.

