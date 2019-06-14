4 the Weekend: music and refreshments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring and summer are filled with plenty of activities and this weekend is no different.

The Bricktown Blues Festival is tonight through tomorrow.

Admission is free– and it’s on the canal at Oklahoma and Reno Avenue in the heart of Bricktown.

Gates open at 5 tonight and 4:30 tomorrow night with a slate of musical performances.

The Music and Wine Festival is tomorrow from 5-10 p.m. at Will Rogers Amphitheater on North Portland.

The cover charge is $10 for ages 21 and up.

Under 21 is free.

You can sample Oklahoma wines and beers while listening to live music.

If you are more of a morning person or a classic car person, Cruise in for Coffee in Midwest City tomorrow morning from 8-11 a.m.

This is at the Santa Fe parking area on Southeast 29th Street.

You can show off your classic car and get a free cup of coffee.

This event is the third Saturday of every month until October.