× 4 Your Garden: Easy, one-minute chores for a big, beautiful garden

OKLAHOMA CITY – We would all love to stroll into our backyard into a garden as lovely as Linda Vater’s.

She says it doesn’t take all-day gardening work-sessions to keep a yard nice and neat.

You’ll be surprised by the quick garden chores that make a big difference and fast.

Linda Vater is here with a series of things you can do in about a minute.