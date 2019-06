× Bomb disposal team called to Fort Sill after backpack found

LAWTON, Okla. – There were some tense moments outside of Fort Sill after a suspicious package was found.

On Thursday, a bomb disposal team was called to Fort Sill after a backpack was found on post.

Crews had to shut down Sheridan and Mow-way Road as investigators determined whether anything inside the backpack was dangerous.

Fortunately, officials were quickly able to give the all clear.