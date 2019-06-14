Flooding causes decades-old trash to resurface in Oklahoma nature center

TULSA, Okla. – Volunteers are flocking to an Oklahoma nature center to help clean up the area.

While many visitors head to Tulsa’s Oxley Nature Center to check out the wildlife and enjoy nature, the park is now asking for people to come out and help clean up.

Officials say the nature center was built on top of an old landfill. Now, the recent flooding has washed away some of the soil, which has caused 50 years of trash to resurface.

Park officials say most of the items are things that don’t break down over time, like plastic bottles and shopping bags.