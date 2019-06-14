Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Free, family-friendly activities planned to celebrate 20th anniversary of Bricktown Canal

June 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been 20 years since downtown Oklahoma City was transformed with the addition of the Bricktown Canal.

The Bricktown Canal was part of the original MAPS program, funded by a temporary 1-cent sales tax.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 29,  the Bricktown Association and the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will be celebrating 20 years of the Bricktown Canal.

The all-day celebration will feature live music, an artist market, pop-up bars, snow cones, Curbside Chronicle flower and magazine sales, photo ops and other free entertainment.

Organizers say students from ACM@UCO will provide live music at various spots along the canal.

Officials say there will also be complimentary Ride OKC bike tours until 7 p.m. During the tour, guests can stop at several locally owned establishments. The tour is free but space is limited, so pre-registration is required. 

Guests can also lace up their boots and explore Bricktown with Trailhead OKC urban hikes. Guests can choose to either participate in the two-or four-mile hike.

The all-day celebration will feature the following programming:

