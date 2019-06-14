Free, family-friendly activities planned to celebrate 20th anniversary of Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been 20 years since downtown Oklahoma City was transformed with the addition of the Bricktown Canal.
The Bricktown Canal was part of the original MAPS program, funded by a temporary 1-cent sales tax.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 29, the Bricktown Association and the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will be celebrating 20 years of the Bricktown Canal.
The all-day celebration will feature live music, an artist market, pop-up bars, snow cones, Curbside Chronicle flower and magazine sales, photo ops and other free entertainment.
Organizers say students from ACM@UCO will provide live music at various spots along the canal.
Officials say there will also be complimentary Ride OKC bike tours until 7 p.m. During the tour, guests can stop at several locally owned establishments. The tour is free but space is limited, so pre-registration is required.
Guests can also lace up their boots and explore Bricktown with Trailhead OKC urban hikes. Guests can choose to either participate in the two-or four-mile hike.
The all-day celebration will feature the following programming:
- Complimentary Ride OKC Bike tours | 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sign up here: rideokc.com/special-edition-tours
- Complimentary Trailhead OKC urban hikes
- Two-Mile Hike | 10 a.m.
- Four-Mile Hike | 6 p.m.
- Artist market featuring artists with work in Bricktown
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Rhiana Deck
J NiCole Hatfield
Amanda Zoey Weathers
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Chad Earles
Steven Grounds
Kristopher Kanaly
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Live art demonstrations
- 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Jacob Vega
Verdean Thompson
Steven Grounds
- 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- $5 Water Taxi Rides | 10 a.m. – midnight
- Pop-up bars by Bricktown businesses on the Canal | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Live music by ACM@UCO students | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Free face painting | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Chalk art demonstration | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Free balloon animals | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Curbside Chronicle flower & magazine sales | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Snow cone sales by Sasquatch Shaved Ice | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Hear 90s-00s music at the Sonic Stage | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Promotions and patio activities by Bricktown businesses | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.