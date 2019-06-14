Good Samaritans save life of truck driver trapped in Oklahoma creek

TULSA, Okla. – Two Oklahomans are credited with saving the life of a man who was trapped inside a truck in a creek.

On Thursday morning, a dump truck was driving in south Tulsa when it suddenly drove off of East 91st St. into Hunter Park Creek.

“I guess the good Lord just told me to pull off and stop,” said Sam Blackburn.

Blackburn was driving behind the truck when it went off the road and crashed into the creek. He told KJRH that he yelled at the driver, but didn’t get a response.

At that point, he decided to take a closer look.

“I could see just his shoulder sticking out of water, so the rest of him was underwater,” Blackburn told KJRH.

He held the unconscious man’s head above water as Colby Young jumped out of his vehicle to help pull the driver out of the wreckage.

The driver was trapped under the steering column and gear shaft.

“Colby noticed he started breathing so at that point, we were kind of relieved that we could just wait on the firemen to get there and get him out,” said Blackburn.

The driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.