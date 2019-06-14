× Group building affordable homes across the country stops in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A group on a mission to help provide affordable housing stopped in Lawton to learn more about poverty in the area.

The group ‘Bikes and Build’ is trekking its way from Florida to California, and they made a stop in Lawton to spread their message.

They started back in May and have made several stops along the way.

In each city, they make sure to help build affordable housing either through Habitat for Humanity or other groups. However, this stop was a little different.

The group talked with the Lawton Housing Authority and went through a poverty simulator.

“It was a sad reminder but a good reminder for us of why we are here. On the first round of the simulation, my group ran out of money on the seventh day of the month so we couldn’t even complete the simulation because so many things came up,” said Casey Kovarik.

The group is going to ride 70 miles on Friday through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge before stopping in Altus.