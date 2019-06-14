Logan County residents take road problems into their own hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN CO., Okla. - Logan County residents say their roads have been an issue long before the recent flooding, and it’s only gotten worse.

Recently a crew patched up a problem area on Kelly, but a sign next to the work let residents know it wasn’t the county that did the work.

“Oh I thought this was great, finally there were going to do something,” Logan County Resident Denis Markle said. “Then, when I came up and saw the sign I found out the county didn`t do this at all."

The sign read 'Fixed by your neighbor, General Underground, NOT the county.'

“I’ve seen the sign, not only have we seen the sign, but the person that did that work did it under our cooperation. We were actually hauling material out, and that person is helping us do that,” Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman told News 4. “That person contacted the county ahead of time before that ever happened.”

Commissioner Goodman says the county was working with the company to fix the road, but General Underground Operations Manager Joel Crawford tells a different story.

“As far as the county and us cooperating on this, that`s not true,” Crawford said. “We didn`t talk to them, we didn`t tell them we were going to do it, we didn`t ask for permission, we just did it,” Crawford told News 4 that a county truck did show up eventually, but that was after they already started working.

“Yeah, it was an insane coincidence that they showed up at the same time,” Crawford said. “We actually thought it was kind of funny the morning we decided to do it was the morning they showed up.”

After the work was done, Crawford said he went and made two signs claiming responsibility for the work.

He says those signs were removed, so he came back with a third sign.

“Yes, I absolutely put the sign up there. We have nothing to do with the county.” Crawford told News 4. “We used our own money, and our own time, to do that work. The commissioner had nothing to do with any of that”

Commissioner Goodman says he’s not sure who put up the sign, but that it’s illegal for someone to work on a county road without permission from the county.

“It’s absolutely against the law for people to work on the road or right of way without a cooperative agreement with the county and that person to help.”

Crawford says his company paid $700 out of its own pocket to haul gravel to the site.