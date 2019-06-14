Man arrested for allegedly abusing elderly mother for a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody after concerned neighbors reported an alleged elder abuse case.

On June 13, Oklahoma City officers were flagged down by management at the Meadowbrook Estates apartment complex in reference to a possible elder abuse case.

"There was a woman yelling, 'Stop hurting me,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

It’s similar to a case from 2011 when Oklahoma City officers first told News 4 about 53-year-old Carlton Nault, who was arrested for abusing and neglecting his elderly mother.

Now, police are investigating a new case at the apartment complex where Nault lives with his mother near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

"When officers arrived, they determined that it was a very elderly woman inside and her caretaker, which was a relative of hers’,” Knight said.

That caretaker is Nault and the elderly woman is his 83-year-old mother.

According to the police report, neighbors heard Nault yell, “Why don’t you just lay on your bed and die?”

They also heard the sound of objects being thrown and heard the elderly victim yell, “Quit, stop, that’s hurting me.”

When officers entered the apartment, they found it in a deplorable state with feces and urine in every room. It had no food or running water and her bed was black and covered in feces and mold.

Nault’s mom was severely injured as well.

"He had mistreated her to the point where she had to be taken to the hospital. She had lacerations on her head and face where she had been either beaten or struck with items,” Knight said.

Nault resisted officers but eventually was arrested.

People who live in the area tell News 4 they’re not surprised.

"This place is pretty much a zoo over here,” Jerry Gill, who lives across the street from the complex, said.

Gill said police are there constantly and he’s sick of having so much senseless crime in his backyard.

"I leave for five minutes and I come back, what now?” Gill said.

Nault was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on assault and abuse charges.