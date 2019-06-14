× McAlister’s to hire 75 employees for new Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you can’t get enough of McAlister’s iced tea, you will soon have another opportunity to visit the popular deli.

Officials announced that a third McAlister’s Deli will open in Oklahoma City later this summer. The restaurant will offer a menu featuring over 100 items including sandwiches, spuds, entree salads, soups, desserts and its sweet iced tea.

In addition to serving dine-in guests, McAlister’s Deli in Oklahoma City will provide online ordering for takeout and catering and will be testing curbside pickup for guests on the go.

The third Oklahoma City restaurant will be located within Westgate Marketplace, located at 6224 S.W. 3rd St.

“We’re thrilled to bring a third McAlister’s Deli to Oklahoma City. With two restaurants already in the metroplex and 18 restaurants across the state, Oklahomans continue to be some of our most loyal guests,” said Co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group, Adam Saxton. “We want everyone in Oklahoma City to conveniently experience what McAlister’s Deli has to offer and with a third location, we feel we can accomplish that. We’re looking forward to meeting new faces and better serving our friends in Oklahoma.”

The Saxton Group says it plans to hire 75 employees at the new restaurant.