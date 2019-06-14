Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in Ellis County investigation

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Ellis County are encouraging everyone to avoid an area by a local lake as an investigation continues in the area.

On Thursday night, deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called to a scene southeast of Lake Vincent Road.

“The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from agencies from Oklahoma, Texas and FBI are working a scene southeast of the Lake Vincent area. We are unable to make any comments at this time due to all the agencies involved. Please, if you have no reason to be in the area, stay away. We will update as soon as possible,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials say the sheriff’s office is working with agencies from Oklahoma, Texas and the FBI.

However, no other information is being released at this time.