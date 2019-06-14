Norman woman claims dog stolen by local rescue

NORMAN, Okla. – After coming home from vacation, a Norman family said their dog vanished without a trace; now, they claim the rescue the dog was adopted from stole him.

“They just did it. We feel violated. It’s just unbelievable,” said Ann Hall, Milo’s owner.

Hall’s family adopted Milo a year and a half ago. When they got home from Orlando, the family checked their security cameras. You can see two women at the home. Minutes later, you can see the pair leading Milo from the side of the house, into a car.

“We were just like shocked,” Hall said.

Norman police identified the two women as Farah Snider and Lacey Mercurio. Both allegedly affiliated with the Friends of The Shelter Foundation, the same place Milo was adopted from.

“This lady, she didn’t just steal the dog from me. She stole from my children,” Hall said.

Hall said Milo is an escape artist. Recently, she contacted the group for advice on how to keep him from running away. She said that`s when the rescue tried to convince her to give Milo back…

“She didn’t give me any choice. Like, ‘how do you feel? Is it ok?’ There was no checking how I feel,” Hall said.

Hall said her family recently took a trip to Disney, leaving her parents to care for the dogs. But Hall’s parents weren`t there when Milo was taken.

We called Farah Snider to get her side of the story.

“I cannot comment,” said Snider, Friends of the Shelter Foundation President.

The rescue did post this statement on their Facebook saying,

“Some of you may have seen the news story about a dog named Milo, formerly known as Fowler when he was in our rescue. Since this has become a legal matter, we are unable to say much at this time but because of all the false information being circulated on social media and local news we will share this: all persons who adopt from our organization sign a contract containing specific provisions meant to protect the safety of our dogs. These dogs often come from the shelter and have been neglected and abused. Many volunteer hours are spent in the rescue and rehabilitation of these dogs, and their safety is always the primary focus. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization and are all volunteer ran, and receive no compensation for any of our time or efforts. We do this solely for our love of the dogs. It is terribly unfortunate that our efforts have been misconstrued and our rescue goals questioned due to false information provided by multiple individuals and news entities. Our rescue has a stellar reputation and has saved over 600 dogs since being founded in 2013. We also work with other area rescues to save dogs from high-kill shelters. We understand that not everyone may agree, but personal information shared about our volunteers has caused the organization concern for their safety. Our focus is and will always be on the dogs and we look forward to the swift resolution of this matter.”

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for both Snider and Mercurio on Thursday. Both are facing counts of larceny of a dog and conspiracy.

As for Hall, she just wants answers.

“I want my dear dog back,” Hall said.

Hall said she still doesn’t know where Milo is. So far, Snider and Mercurio have not yet turned themselves in.