× Officials announce interim director for Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY – After the sudden resignation of the director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, officials have named an interim director.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that former Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Chief of Operations Scott Crow was named interim director of the state’s second-largest agency.

Crow has been with the agency since April of 1996. Prior to his career at the agency, he worked in law enforcement in southwest Oklahoma.

The announcement comes just days after Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said that he was resigning from his position immediately.

Allbaugh was appointed as the interim director of the agency in January of 2016, but was permanently appointed to the position of director in July of 2016.

Under Allbaugh’s leadership, the Department of Corrections has continually asked for additional funding in order to make critical repairs and increase the salaries of agency employees.

“I appreciate Joe Allbaugh’s time serving the state of Oklahoma and building a team of talented employees,” Stitt said. “After learning of Allbaugh’s resignation, I immediately brought in Scott Crow to meet with me and to hear about his vision and passion for this important agency. Scott is the right person to step in as interim. Crow is committed to ensuring stability in leadership change and helping our administration map out a plan to build upon our recent success to increase correctional officers’ wages.”

As officials search for Allbaugh’s replacement, Crow will lead the agency.

“This agency remains in a position of strength due to its high-caliber of leaders and dedicated employees committed to public safety,” Crow said.