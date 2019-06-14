Officials: Pair facing array of charges after being linked to multiple crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people who are already in custody in other counties have been linked to multiple crimes in Oklahoma City.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say Clay Parker and Rachel Estes are suspected in multiple crimes across Oklahoma City and surrounding cities and counties.

After detectives were able to connect them to several crimes, arrest warrants were issued for them for nine counts of third-degree burglary, one count of receiving or concealing stolen property, one count of pattern of criminal offenses, one count of unlawful use of a credit card, and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officials say that although Estes and Parker are not in custody in Oklahoma County, they are in custody in other counties due to crimes in those areas.