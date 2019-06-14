× Oklahoma BBQ Championship bringing sweet, spicy tastes to Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local and regional barbecue teams will be putting their skills to the test in order to compete for thousands in prize money.

The 2nd Annual Oklahoma BBQ Championship ‘Festival of the Pig’ will take place June 21 through June 23 at Remington Park.

Organizers say chefs will be competing for over $10,000 in prize money and advancement to the American Royal in Kansas City.

“Our theme of the Oklahoma BBQ Championship this year is “Festival of the Pig” in recognition of the thriving pork industry in Oklahoma,” said event chairman Mike McAuliffe. “In addition, it is the year of the pig and it is the 25th anniversary of an event once put on by a group of volunteers called ‘Festival of the Pig’ which also benefited the Regional Food Bank!”

The festival will feature craft beer, a classic car show and live entertainment.

Advance admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available online for $8. Tickets the day of the event will be $10. A limited number of tickets are available online for the VIP kickoff party on Friday evening. Kickoff tickets are $60 and include BBQ, craft beer and the Stars band. The festival will contribute $5 from each ticket sold throughout the weekend to support the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids program.