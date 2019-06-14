Oklahoma City’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ episode to air next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular television competition that pushes participants to their limits will soon feature a recognizable location to many Oklahomans.

‘American Ninja Warrior’ features contestants running through a series of obstacles that test their strength, balance and speed. In addition to trying to complete each obstacle, participants also have to race the clock.

In April, the hit NBC show set up shop in Oklahoma City. Other stops this season included Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle.

While in Oklahoma City, Gov. Kevin Stitt even tried his hand at the course. Stitt bloodied his elbow completing a rope swing to a landing pad after jumping across a pool of water. A spokeswoman says he finished two of the three obstacles.

Now, Oklahomans will be able to watch the episode that was shot in Oklahoma City next week.

The episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ that was filmed in Oklahoma City will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17 on KFOR.