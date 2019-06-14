× OSBI investigating suspicious death after house fire in Pawnee County

CLEVELAND, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with the investigation after human remains were found in a burned residence in the 54000 block of South 36520 Road in Cleveland.

On June 6, there was a fire at the residence, which was put out by fire crews.

Yesterday, human remains were found in the debris.

The remains have not yet been identified.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiners, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI are at the scene.