Police: Oklahoma man who impersonated officer wore bulletproof vest, conducted traffic stops

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say a Tulsa man was taken into custody for impersonating police after his girlfriend called authorities.

Tulsa police say they received a call from a woman about her boyfriend impersonating officers. The woman told investigators that her boyfriend, Walker Pierce, had her car.

Authorities say they were able to get in touch with OnStar to track down the vehicle.

Police say Pierce was driving a vehicle with red and blue lights installed in the front and rear of the vehicle.

According to FOX 23, he admitted to officers that he wore a bulletproof vest with ‘Police’ on the back and used the lights on the car to try and make traffic stops.

Pierce reportedly admitted that he acted as an officer when he saw juveniles out past curfew. He made the kids call their parents to come pick them up, and later followed up with the parents at their home.

Pierce was arrested on complaints of impersonating an officer and driving without a valid license.