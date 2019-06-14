Precure Nursery – Summer Mulch

We are getting into the start of summer here in Oklahoma! Our plants are needing more water, we’ve had some rain and it is getting hotter outside. What we recommend – take a look at your garden! Do a little clean up and add PLENTY of mulch to help retain some water and keep moisture around your plants and shrubs these summer months. The best thing you can do is clean out everything and add 2.5 to 3 inches of good quality mulch. You can even add some compost to your mulch mix to help keep that moisture in! Have some pesky weeds – right now is a great time to put a pre-emergent in your garden to help control them as much as possible. Come see us so we can help you with all your summer mulching needs.

