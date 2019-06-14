River Spirit Casino Resort to reopen later this month after historic flooding

TULSA, Okla. – Officials at an Oklahoma casino and resort say they will be reopening the doors after historic flooding in the Tulsa area.

In May, the River Spirit Casino Resort announced that it would be closing its doors to all hotel guests and gaming visitors due to the flooding in the area.

“The elevation of the Resort property was built to sustain a 100-year flood, however the impact of the water levels to access the property, and to best protect our guests and employees, requires us to completely close the property until further notice,” said CEO Pat Crofts. “As we continue to assess the water levels and receive updates from the Corp of Engineers, we will send community updates as available.”

River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts said the resort was committed to maintaining the $2.5 million bi-monthly payroll for the 1,600 area employees while the resort is closed.

“While the photos and videos may appear alarming, we want to reassure the public that River Spirit, including the 27-story hotel, Margaritaville and Ruth’s Chris restaurants, and both our gaming floors remain unaffected by the water surrounding our property,” Crofts said. “We will have some amenities, such as the pool and spa that are on the ground level of the Resort, that may be impacted longer for clean-up and repairs.”

Officials announced that the River Spirit Casino Resort will reopen on June 21 at 8 a.m.

Experts say the flooding cost the casino millions of dollars, but say the damage was limited to just the lower level of the resort.

“There have been more than 400 restoration workers on site, working three shifts a day, 24 hours, doing remediation to the property,” Crofts said.