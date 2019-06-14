‘STEAM Festival’ gives kids hands-on learning opportunities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Children across Oklahoma are invited to an event that hopes to spark their interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

For the third year, ‘Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids’ will feature events and hands-on activities that are designed for kids in preschool through middle school.

Guests at the event can visit up to 30 booths featuring subjects like aerospace with Boeing, flight simulation with Stafford Air and Space Museum, steam punk keychains with the STEAM Factory, skeletons with the Museum of Osteology, and robotics with LEGOs.

‘Geekapalooza’ is hosted by Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma and MetroFamily Magazine at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. The afternoon session will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22.

Online early registration is open for $12 per family of four, and additional guests or single tickets are $5. Day-of registration will be available for $15 per family with additional or single tickets being sold for $6.