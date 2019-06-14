× Suspect still on the loose after shooting man, horse in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. – Authorities say the suspect in a Thursday night shooting is still on the loose.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, investigators were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 50th and Post Rd.

Investigators say a man, who was possibly riding a horse in the area, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say one horse was shot, and another was injured during the incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.