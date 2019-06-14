Three in custody following deadly shooting in Cache
CACHE, Okla. – Authorities in Comanche County are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.
Around 5 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment complex in Cache following an altercation.
Investigators learned the altercation involved multiple individuals, which led to a shooting.
Officials say 26-year-old Nathan Morrow was shot and killed at the scene.
At this point, three suspects are in custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
34.629517 -98.628674