Three in custody following deadly shooting in Cache

Posted 12:11 pm, June 14, 2019, by

CACHE, Okla. – Authorities in Comanche County are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment complex in Cache following an altercation.

Investigators learned the altercation involved multiple individuals, which led to a shooting.

Officials say 26-year-old Nathan Morrow was shot and killed at the scene.

At this point, three suspects are in custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

