Troopers investigating deadly crash that claimed Arkansas man’s life

IDABEL, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Arkansas man.

Around 1:55 p.m. on June 11, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 259, just south of Idabel.

Investigators say a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 49-year-old Steven Bryant was heading northbound on Hwy 259 when it suddenly drifted left of center. Officials say the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

After striking the tree and coming to rest, the Caravan caught on fire.

Officials say Bryant was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately two hours before being pulled out by the Idabel Fire Department.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are currently investigating what led up the deadly crash.