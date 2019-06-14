Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Tulsa police release dramatic video of chase suspect falling from bridge

Posted 7:05 am, June 14, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are releasing the dramatic body camera video of a pursuit suspect going off a bridge after a wreck in April.

Investigators say it all started when they received a 911 call about a man pointing a gun. When Tulsa officers caught up to the alleged suspect, he took off and led them on a chase.

During the chase, police tell KJRH that 23-year-old Damico Hunter crashed his car and tried to run away from officers. However, he ended up falling from a bridge at I-244 and Hwy 75,

Hunter was rushed to the hospital with a skull fracture. Once he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on a handful of charges including shooting with intent to kill.

