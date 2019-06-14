Two arrested after allegedly shooting at off-duty officers in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police say two people are in custody following a shooting that targeted two off-duty officers.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say two reserve officers with the City of Davis spotted two people acting suspiciously in the 6800 block of N.W. 25th St. in Bethany.

After losing sight of the individuals, they again spotted them in the 6700 block of N.W. 25th St. and decided to identify themselves as reserve officers.

At that point, officials with the Bethany Police Department say one of the individuals fired a shot at the officers.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Initially, investigators were able to arrest one person in connection with the shooting.

On Friday afternoon, authorities announced that two people had been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323.