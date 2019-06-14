× Warr Acres Police locate missing, endangered teen

Update: Officials say the missing 13-year-old has been located and is safe.

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Warr Acres Police are searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl.

Serenity Isabelle Lorene Lance was last seen June 2 near NW 42nd and Grove.

Lance was wearing a tie-dye crop shirt with the words “OKC Artworks”, gray sleep pants, and white converse shoes. She may also be wearing three gold chain necklaces.

Serenity is described as 5’2” and 120 lbs. with long brown wavy hair.

Officials say there have been tips that she has been seen in the area of NW 16th and Rockwell and NW 11th and Gardner.

Authorities want to remind the public it is a crime to harbor an endangered runaway.

Please call Warr Acres Police Department at 405-789-3329 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information.