Former Yukon teacher sentenced to prison following second-degree rape plea

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – A former Yukon teacher who plead guilty to lewd acts with a teen has been sentenced to serve prison time.

In November of 2017, officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Day, a teacher at Yukon High School.

Deputies say that the investigation began after they received a complaint by parents who said that Day was having inappropriate contact with their son.

Authorities say the teen’s parents told investigators that they found text messages and nude photographs on their son’s cell phone.

Investigators say they determined that Day and the teenage boy had already had sex, and that they had made plans to meet at her home to have sex again.

“This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust. School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office used the boy’s cell phone and pretended to be him while contacting Day. Investigators asked Day if the meeting was still on, and she allegedly said it was but added that he should hurry before her husband got home from work.

Day texted the teen’s cell phone that the “door’s unlocked as usual,” and investigators found Day sitting on the living room floor with the lights turned off and candles lit.

Day was charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

She was sentenced to prison June 14. It is unclear at this time how long she will serve, but sentencing for second-degree rape is a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 15 years.

Day is currently being held at the Canadian County Jail.