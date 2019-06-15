Red Cross opens additional resource centers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Red Cross is working with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to open several more Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in a variety of Oklahoma locations.
MARCs bring together multiple service providers in a single location and provide on-site assistance to those affected by disasters.
Representatives from state government, non-profit and faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand to assist those affected by the recent storms.
Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification showing verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.
Following are times and locations:
- June 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Warner, Ed Dubie Field House, 810 2nd Ave., Warner, OK
- June 15 & 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Charles Page/Sand Springs High School field house, 500 N Adams Road, Sand Springs, OK
- June 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 105 E. Ray Fine St. Suite L, Roland, OK
- June 18 & 19, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 14699 S 305th St., Coweta, OK
- June 18 & 19, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church (South Campus), 940 W Oak, Skiatook, OK
- June 20 & 21, 10 a.am. – 7 p.m., Bartlesville H.S. Phillips Gym, 1700 Hillcrest Dr., Bartlesville, OK
- June 22, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Miami Civic Center, 129 5th Ave. NW, Miami, OK
- June 23, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pryor Junior High School, 7 S. Hogan, Pryor, OK