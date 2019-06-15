× Red Cross opens additional resource centers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Red Cross is working with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to open several more Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in a variety of Oklahoma locations.

MARCs bring together multiple service providers in a single location and provide on-site assistance to those affected by disasters.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand to assist those affected by the recent storms.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification showing verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

Following are times and locations: