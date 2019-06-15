State lawmakers: opioid settlement violates state law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The state continues to fight Johnson and Johnson in court over its alleged contributions to the opioid crisis, but a settlement with a separate pharmaceutical company may be in jeopardy.

In late May, Attorney General Mike Hunter announced an $85 million settlement with TEVA Pharmaceuticals, but a Cleveland County judge has refused to sign off on the settlement because he needs more information to make sure it doesn`t violate state law.

After a separate settlement with Purdue Pharmaceuticals, where the majority of the money went to the Oklahoma State University Center for Wellness and Recovery, lawmakers voted to make changes to the law so that any future settlement would go to the state treasury.

On Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Charles McCall, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said in a brief that the proposed settlement with TEVA violates the new state law.

Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Johnson& Johnson just finished its third week.

It’s expected the last a total of six to eight weeks.