Cotton County sheriff fighting suspension

LAWTON, Okla. – A suspended sheriff in Oklahoma is planning to fight his suspension.

Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson is accused of neglecting his duties and was allegedly reckless in performing or failing to perform his duties.

The district attorney says dozens of police reports were never filed and hiring duties were passed on to the undersheriff.

County commissioners suspended Simpson on Monday and filed a petition to remove him from office.

KSWO reports Simpson’s attorney said he is denying the commissioners’ accusations against him.

Simpson has 10 days to submit a written response to the allegations and is allowed to request a different judge and location if he would like.

He has not been charged with any crimes.