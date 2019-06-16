Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Cotton County sheriff fighting suspension

Posted 1:00 pm, June 16, 2019, by

Cotton County Courthouse; Photo courtesy: KSWO

LAWTON, Okla. – A suspended sheriff in Oklahoma is planning to fight his suspension.

Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson is accused of neglecting his duties and was allegedly reckless in performing or failing to perform his duties.

The district attorney says dozens of police reports were never filed and hiring duties were passed on to the undersheriff.

County commissioners suspended Simpson on Monday and filed a petition to remove him from office.

KSWO reports Simpson’s attorney said he is denying the commissioners’ accusations against him.

Simpson has 10 days to submit a written response to the allegations and is allowed to request a different judge and location if he would like.

He has not been charged with any crimes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.