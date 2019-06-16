× Man arrested in connection to Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stabbing another person numerous times.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the scene at 15th and Denver where they found a trail of blood in the street leading into a nearby QuickTrip.

According to police, the male victim and a man, Mikell Miller, were arguing “in what appeared to be mutual combat,” FOX 23 reports.

At some point, Miller allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim numerous times.

The victim was able to make it to the QuickTrip for help. His condition is unknown.

Police say Miller contacted them, gave them the knife and said the incident was in self-defense.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.