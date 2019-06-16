Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

The incident started Saturday afternoon when officers heard shots fired at a gas station near 21st and Garnett.

Police say a man, armed with a gun, got in his car and fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, a female driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run. She was detained, police say.

The suspect then jumped into the driver’s side, however, the vehicle started to slow down in a neighborhood due to a shredded tire.

That’s when the suspect got out of the car, which continued to roll into a home, causing minor damage.

FOX 23 reports police say the suspect tried to jump over the car and held up a gun.

An officer then fired several shots at the suspect.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the officer is on administrative leave.

Names of the suspect and officer have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.