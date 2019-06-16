Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Mother nature continues to unleash severe weather across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – The spring season continued to hit Oklahoma hard on Sunday, bringing more severe weather across the state.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Canadian and Kingfisher counties and was allowed to expire at 2:45 p.m.

Landspouts and a possible tornado were spotted in areas near Watonga, Greenfield and Okarche.

At one point, sirens went off in El Reno where a benefit was being held for a previous tornado that hit the city weeks ago.

El Reno officials say the benefit was evacuated but will continue once the storm passes.

