Oklahoma fire departments come together to honor late battalion chief

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Fire departments in northeast Oklahoma came together recently to honor a battalion chief who suddenly passed away earlier this month.

On June 7, Battalion Chief Marty Osborne died suddenly at age 53.

“He was kind of a stickler for the rules, nothing wrong with that, especially when he was a supervisor to one of my shifts, that’s always a good thing. But he was kind of a jokester, he liked to kid around and stuff,” Claremore Fire Chief Sean Douglas told KJRH.

Douglas and firefighters from other departments honored Osborne at his funeral on Saturday.

“It’s important for the community to remember that under fire helmets are families. Under Marty’s helmet was a fierce passion and love for God, his wife Caroline, and his three children Amanda, Faith, and Cole,” said Andy Little with Tulsa Fire Department.

Osborne served with the Claremore Fire Department for more than 32 years.

“We run about 2,500 calls a year, at this point. So there’s a lot of lives that he’s touched just in responding to emergencies, or those under his supervision responding to emergencies,” Douglas said.

Douglas says Osborne was known as a courageous man who always helped others.

“A long-term commitment to protecting his community. As passionate as he was for that, we knew that came second behind his religion and his family,” Douglas said.