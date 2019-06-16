Possible tornadoes hit parts of western Oklahoma

PUTNAM, Okla. – Homeowners in western Oklahoma are cleaning up after Saturday night’s storms.

In Dewey County, a possible tornado touched down near Putnam at about 9:30 p.m.

The same storm also formed another possible tornado near Custer City that was reportedly a mile-wide.

"After the tornado passed, I encountered several homes with roof damage, as well as debris on the highway. Tough evening for parts of Custer County," said KFOR Storm Tracker Chris McBee.

There were reports of cars that had flipped over and some homes even had their windows blown out.

One home had its roof blown off, and fire crews checked to make sure no one was inside. Fire officials say the home was empty.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.