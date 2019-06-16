Security guard fatally shot while trying to break up fight outside of Tulsa hookah lounge

TULSA, Okla. – A fight outside of a Tulsa hookah lounge led to a fatal shooting, police say.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the Fantasia Hookah Lounge near 41st and Memorial after shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot.

According to police, multiple people were shooting during the fight.

Police say a security guard, Mohamad Elkour, was trying to break up the fight when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At least three others were injured, and one of them is expected to be arrested after he recovers.

FOX 23 reports police say they know a rifle and pistol were used during the shooting.

Tulsa police are looking for witnesses who may have information about the incident.

This is Tulsa’s 33rd homicide of the year.