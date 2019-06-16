Trace Ford’s Found A Future In Football And TV?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trace Ford recently wrapped up his high school days at Edmond Santa Fe, and has enrolled at Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship.

Ford starred at Santa Fe on the football and baseball field.

Trace won a state title with the Wolves this spring before heading to Stillwater.

The linebacker has an interest in working in TV one day, so we were able to help him look into the industry.

Check out our Nate Feken's story to get to know Trace, and find out why you might see him on TV long after his college career is over.