× Viktor Hovland Breaks A Record Held By Golf Royalty

Oklahoma State star Viktor Hovland is giving a whole new meaning to the term amateur. Hovland won the US Amateur championship one year ago at Pebble Beach.

That comfort seems to have carried over.

Hovland played an incredible four rounds at Pebble Beach in the 119th US Open. In fact, he tallied a 280. That’s the lowest score by an amateur ever at the US Open. That breaks a 59 year old record held by The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus posted a 282 in 1960 at Cherry Hills as an amateur. He finished second in the event behind winner Arnold Palmer.

Hovland finished the US Open tied for 12th at five under after shooting a final round 67.

This was just the latest in impressive amateur performances by Viktor Hovland. He was also the low amateur at The Masters in April.

This was the last event Hovland will play in as an amateur. He turned pro last week, but since he qualified for the US Open as an amateur, he had to play the event that way.