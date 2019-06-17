11-year-old North Carolina boy describes moment he grabbed machete to ‘protect the house’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. – An 11-year-old North Carolina boy who hit an intruder with a machete said he’s glad the man was arrested. Now, he hopes Orange County sheriff’s deputies find the other two people involved.

Braydon Smith gave WGHP a first look at the closet he said 19-year-old Jataveon Hall told him to get into while Hall allegedly tried to steal from the home.

The burglary happened around 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman knocked on the door of a home off Yarborough Road, near Mebane.

Smith, who was home alone at the time, saw a man standing outside near a car.

Police said a second man, identified as Hall, broke a window on the other side of the house and went into the home.

"He turned his back, and I went to get my machete," Smith said. "I went into the living room and hit him in the back of the head."

On Monday, WGHP reported Hall left behind DNA evidence when he took off after suffering a head wound.

"I have to protect the house because I knew, if I didn't protect the house, he would probably take everything," Smith said. "I just really don't think you should break into other people's houses, I mean you can earn money by getting a job."

On Monday, Hall appeared via video at his first court appearance. A judge raised his bond to $175,000.

Hall was arrested late last week on Sunday in Burlington after walking out of the emergency department at UNC Hospital still wearing a gown.

Hall now faces several charges including felony breaking and entering. He’ll be in court again in July.