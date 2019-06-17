Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Alleged burglary leads to shooting in Logan County, officials say

Posted 7:55 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32AM, June 17, 2019

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Logan County are investigating a shooting that started with a burglary call.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to a burglary in the 1400 block of Tumbleweed near E Simmons Rd. and S Douglas Blvd.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot.

Officials say it appears those who lived in the home exchanged gunfire with the alleged burglars.

One of the occupants of the home was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

