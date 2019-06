× Authorities investigating fatal crash near Jones

JONES, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash near Jones.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Memorial and Henney Monday before 8 a.m.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time, but officials have confirmed it is fatal.

Memorial eastbound between N Henney Rd. and N Choctaw Rd. is closed due to the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.