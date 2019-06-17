Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Authorities searching for prison escapee in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 10:21 pm, June 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search is underway for a prison escapee – who might be armed – in the northwest side.

According to authorities, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections escapee – identified as 33-year-old Jermaine Raines – led them on a brief car chase Monday night before running into an apartment complex near NW 19th Street and Minnie Lane.

Authorities said Raines has a distinctive neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact authorities.

No other details have been released at this time.

