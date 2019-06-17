Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Body found in Red Rock Canyon, could be missing hiker

Posted 11:59 am, June 17, 2019

Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching for 52-year-old Jeffrey Khalistan near the Willow Springs Trail inside the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Khalistan was last seen on June 10 and his car was located at the trailhead.

Las Vegas police say a body was found Friday at Red Rock Canyon.

The search for the missing hiker has been called off but police have not confirmed the identity of the body at this time.

The Clark County coroner will release the name and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

