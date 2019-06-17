Body found near Oklahoma creek may be missing woman

SKIATOOK, Okla. – A body found near a creek in northeast Oklahoma may be that of a missing woman, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, two kayakers called officials after they found a body near a creek, a few miles south of Skiatook, KJRH reports.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle belonging to a missing woman was found nearby on June 14.

Officials say 51-year-old Laura Pace was last seen around 1 a.m. on June 12 at the Skiatook Walmart.

Authorities have not confirmed if the body is Pace. A medical examiner will confirm the identification and cause of death.