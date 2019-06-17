Cooking with Kyle: Creamy red skin dill potato salad

This potato salad recipe is perfect for summer and compliments any gathering. The recipe serves 12-16. Don’t plan on having leftovers. It is a sure hit!
Ingredients
- 5 lbs red skin potatoes, washed, skin on, cut into small wedges
- 2.75 C Mayo
- 1 C chopped celery
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 2-3 green onions, chopped – including a bit of the green
- 2 T dill pickle juice
- 1 T ground mustard
- 1 T cider vinegar
- 1 T sugar
- 1.5 T dried dill weed
- 1 t salt
- 1 t coarse cracked pepper
- 1 t garlic powder
Directions
- In a lidded pot, bring enough water to cover potatoes to a boil. Add potatoes, cover and cook for 7-9 minutes or until desired firmness. Drain and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk sugar, mustard, garlic and cider vinegar together. Fold in mayo, salt and pepper. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
Add remaining ingredients and toss thoroughly.
- Refrigerate 5-6 hours before serving.
This recipe may be both halved and doubled.