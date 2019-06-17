Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Cooking with Kyle: Creamy red skin dill potato salad

Posted 4:30 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34PM, June 17, 2019

This potato salad recipe is perfect for summer and compliments any gathering. The recipe serves 12-16. Don’t plan on having leftovers. It is a sure hit!

Ingredients

  • 5 lbs red skin potatoes, washed, skin on, cut into small wedges
  • 2.75 C Mayo
  • 1 C chopped celery
  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 2-3 green onions, chopped – including a bit of the green
  • 2 T dill pickle juice
  • 1 T ground mustard
  • 1 T cider vinegar
  • 1 T sugar
  • 1.5 T dried dill weed
  • 1 t salt
  • 1 t coarse cracked pepper
  • 1 t garlic powder

Directions

  1. In a lidded pot, bring enough water to cover potatoes to a boil. Add potatoes, cover and cook for 7-9 minutes or until desired firmness. Drain and allow to cool for a few minutes.
  2. In a mixing bowl, whisk sugar, mustard, garlic and cider vinegar together. Fold in mayo, salt and pepper. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
    Add remaining ingredients and toss thoroughly.
  3. Refrigerate 5-6 hours before serving.

This recipe may be both halved and doubled.

