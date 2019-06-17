Cooking with Kyle: Creamy red skin dill potato salad

This potato salad recipe is perfect for summer and compliments any gathering. The recipe serves 12-16. Don’t plan on having leftovers. It is a sure hit!

Ingredients

5 lbs red skin potatoes, washed, skin on, cut into small wedges

2.75 C Mayo

1 C chopped celery

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

2-3 green onions, chopped – including a bit of the green

2 T dill pickle juice

1 T ground mustard

1 T cider vinegar

1 T sugar

1.5 T dried dill weed

1 t salt

1 t coarse cracked pepper

1 t garlic powder

Directions

In a lidded pot, bring enough water to cover potatoes to a boil. Add potatoes, cover and cook for 7-9 minutes or until desired firmness. Drain and allow to cool for a few minutes. In a mixing bowl, whisk sugar, mustard, garlic and cider vinegar together. Fold in mayo, salt and pepper. Whisk until thoroughly combined.

Add remaining ingredients and toss thoroughly. Refrigerate 5-6 hours before serving.

This recipe may be both halved and doubled.